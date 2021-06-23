A 5 alarm fire broke out at the GFL Trail Material Recovery Facility on Monday, June 21st.

Crews from Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, Warfield, and Rossland all responded to the flame.

“Firefighters worked very hard in hot, challenging circumstances to contain the fire,” said the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue. “Crews worked through the night to extinguish hot spots with heavy equipment.”

Throughout the heavy blaze, the KBRFR said no occupants or firefighters were injured.

The fire is still under investigation.