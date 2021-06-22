Two separate reports of people refusing to wear masks over the weekend got the attention of Trail and Greater District RCMP.

On Saturday, June 19th, Trail RCMP responded to a business in the 1600 block of Marcolin Drive in Trail.

“The man walked in and out of the business while flexing his muscles and being verbally aggressive to employees before departing the scene in a vehicle,” said police.

RCMP is investigating the incident.

Later in the day in the 600-block of 10th Avenue in Montrose, officers responded to the report of a man yelling at other customers outside of the business.

According to police, the 37-year-old Montrose man was under the influence of alcohol.

“Police arrested the man for allegedly causing a disturbance in a public place contrary to section 175 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code,” said RCMP. “The man was later released from police custody after becoming sober.

The situation remains under investigation.