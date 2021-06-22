The death of an elderly man on June 13th is receiving an investigation from both Trail and Greater District RCMP and the BC Coroners Service.

“Trail and Greater District RCMP received a request to assist BC Emergency Health Services who had responded to a report of a man found to be unresponsive, and in medical distress inside a common area of an apartment building situated in the 3500-block of Laburnum Drive in Trail BC,” said officers. “Police were advised that emergency paramedics had sadly pronounced the Trail man in his 80’s deceased at the scene.”

Due to privacy, under the Coroner’s Act, neither RCMP nor the Coroners Service will release the name of the man or confirm his identity.

Police believe criminality was not involved in the man’s death but they will continue to investigate and support the Coroners Service investigation.