NewsMobile drop-in vaccination clinics running throughout the RDCK SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Tuesday, Jun. 22nd, 2021 Interior Health Logo. (Supplied by Interior Health)Four mobile drop-in vaccine clinics are coming to the Regional District of Central Kootenay this week.The week-long vaccination clinic starts off today, June 22nd, and will travel through four different communities.Winlaw Community HallJune 22ndVimy ParkKasloJune 23rdHall Street PlazaNelsonJune 24thCreston and District Community ComplexJune 25th“The mobile clinics are open to anyone born in 2009 or earlier who has not yet received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Interior Health. “No appointment is necessary at these clinics. People can walk up, register, and receive a COVID-19 vaccine.”All the clinics will be running from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m..