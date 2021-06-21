Fully vaccinated travellers entering Canada during COVID-19- Provided by the Government of Canada

Fully vaccinated Canadians coming to Canada can skip the government-required quarantine in a designated hotel starting July 5th.

This exemption will also apply to non-vaccinated children under 18 or dependent adults travelling with vaccinated people. In addition, effective immediately, all travellers, fully vaccinated or not, will now be required to disclose COVID-19 vaccination information to help identify variants that make vaccines less effective.

The new exemptions won’t apply automatically, meaningfully vaccinated travellers must electronically submit COVID-19-related information into Canada’s arrival app, ArriveCAN, before arriving, meet the pre-and on-arrival test requirements, be asymptomatic, and have a suitable quarantine plan in case they don’t meet necessary requirements for entry at the border.

And starting today(Monday), anyone approved for permanent residence may travel to Canada.

Under the previous rules, those who held a valid confirmation of permanent residency issued after March 18, 2020, could only come to Canada if they met another exemption or were coming from the US to settle permanently in Canada.