The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Fauquier Water System.

Included in the water system is the community of Fauquier, the east side of Lower Arrow Lake, RDCK Electoral Area K, and the Needles Ferry landing.

The notice is in place due to an emergency water main repair that requires depressurization of the water main.

Interior Health and the RDCK recommend everyone in the area boil their drinking water for at least one minute. Water used to wash fruits and vegetables, make beverages or ice, and for brushing teeth should also be water that’s been boiled for at least a minute.

“Boiled water should then be refrigerated in a clean, covered container,” said the RDCK.

Other safe alternative sources are also recommended, such as bottled or distilled water.

Due to the Boil Water Notice, owners of all public facilities in the affected area must either post warnings at all sinks or drinking water fountains or turn off the taps until the water is safe to drink.