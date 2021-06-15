The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is looking into an incident that took place on Saturday, June 12th in Castlegar.

The IIO said RCMP conducted a traffic stop with an electric scooter in the 1400-block of Columbia Avenue.

“The female rider was noted to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest, and when the officer attempted to take the woman into custody, an interaction occurred,” said investigators in a media release. “The woman sustained a potentially life-threatening injury that was reportedly self-inflicted.”

Now the IIO said they will investigate to determine the cause of the woman’s injury and what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played out in the interaction.

The IIO is asking any person with relevant information about the incident to please contact the Witness Line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on their website.

