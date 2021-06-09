The property tax payment deadline is returning to normal and is coming up soon in the City of Castlegar.

“All property taxes are due on July 2, 2021, and residents are encouraged to pay on time to avoid a penalty,” said the City of Castlegar.

According to the City, there are multiple different options to pay your property tax.

In-person Online Through financial institution

Mail Deposit a cheque Dropbox at City Hall

Cash Cheque Debit At City Hall

Online Credit card City of Castlegar website



The province has implemented a new Home Owner Grant this year and residents must apply directly to the government for the fund.

“The City encourages homeowners to apply for their Home Owner Grant, a provincial subsidy that reduces the amount of property tax paid for principal residences, on time to ensure that the reduction is reflected on their account.” said the City.

