Trail and Greater District seized drugs and a loaded handgun from a suspect on June 3rd. (Supplied by Trail and Greater District RCMP)

A report of a possible theft in progress led Trail and Greater District RCMP to seize drugs and a gun.

On Thursday, June 3rd, RCMP responded to the incident on Cedar Avenue, and officers said they later arrested the suspect in the 800-block of Farewell Street.

“A search of the man resulted in the seizure of 65 grams of suspected cocaine, 30 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun,” said Trail RCMP.

According to police, the 37-year-old Castlegar man was released from custody on a $1,500 cash surety with a number of conditions and is set to appear in Rossland Provincial Court on June 24th, facing potential drug trafficking and weapons-related charges.