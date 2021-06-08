Nearly three months have passed since the Trail Smoke Eaters’ last game and the team is looking forward to next season as they have signed a new forward.

Teddy Lagerback will be joining the team for the 2021/2022 season, coming from the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League (USHL).

“I am very excited to play for the Trail Smoke Eaters organization and to be a part of their historic program,” said Teddy Lagerback. “I have heard so many great things about the town, and the supportive fans. It seems like an amazing environment to play hockey and a great place to live. I am also really excited to learn from the coaches, to meet the boys, and to do whatever I can to help the team win games.”

The Chanhassen, Minnesota native put up nine points in 45 total games with the Black Hawks. The 19-year-old is also committed to play NCAA Division 1 hockey with the Arizona State University Sun Devils in the 2022/2023 season.

“We believe Teddy will help the team in a lot of different areas this upcoming season. He will bring pace, skill, and experience to our lineup along with leadership traits that will help the returning core of players,” said Tim Fragle, Head Coach and General Manager.