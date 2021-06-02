Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to complaints of gunshots being fired near the city.

On Friday, May 29th, officers went to the Seven Mile Dam near Trail where witnesses said they heard gunshots and then say a man and a woman drove away in an older model burgundy Toyota 4 Runner SUV with large tires.

“They believed more gunshots were fired out of the SUV as it drove away,” said RCMP. “A second vehicle, a white Dodge pickup truck, was also seen leaving the area and suspected to be involved in the incident.”

With help from the BC Highway Patrol, RCMP said they conducted extensive patrols and located a vehicle matching the description of the SUV, with a 30-year-old Trail man behind the wheel, and his passenger an 18-year-old Trail woman.

After searching the vehicle, police said they did not locate any guns but did seize a small amount of an illicit substance suspected to be Methamphetamine.

“The Trail man was allegedly prohibited from driving a vehicle in BC,” said officers. “He will make his first court appearance on August 19, 2021 in Rossland Provincial Court, to face one count of drive while prohibited contrary to Section 95 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act. His vehicle was impounded for 7-days.”

According to RCMP, they have identified the driver of the white Dodge pickup truck and will further investigate the incident.