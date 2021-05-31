In late March, wildfire mitigation efforts near Creston included a prescribed burn. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service, Facebook)

A wildfire broke out on Sunday, May 30th, between Castlegar and Trail in the Sullivan Creek area.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is currently 1.10 hectares in size and smoke can be seen from Highway 22 near Birchbank.

Crews believe the burn started from a lightning strike but the exact cause is still unknown.