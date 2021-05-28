Andy Hood, a Battalion Chief with the Bend Fire Department, demonstrates how his department uses the forward looking infrared unit to detect body heat of a person or pet stuck in a dark or smoky room during a structure fire. (Supplied by Ryan Brennecke/Bulletin photo)

Thanks to a donation, the Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue (KBRFR) is getting an upgrade to its arsenal.

With $7,000 being donated by Retriev Technologies in Waneta, a new Thermal Imaging Camera will be added to the station in Trail.

“We’re extremely thankful to Retriev Technologies for providing us with an indispensable tool to help us perform our duties more safely and effectively in the extremely hostile environment of a structural fire,” said Dan Derby, KBRFR Regional Fire Chief. “This tool not only helps our crews orient themselves in a building and locate the seat of a fire and any victims faster, but it gives us another vital piece of equipment designed to make sure we all go home safe at the end of a call.”

According to crews, the thermal camera detects infrared energy, or heat, and converts it into a visual image. Firefighters said they often struggle to see through intense smoke and with this new camera they will be able to locate victims quicker, find the fire source faster, and get to a proper exit.

Derby said studies found that when using the thermal camera, search times to find victims dropped by 75%, time to locate the source of the fire was cut by 60%, and firefighters located an exit 100% of the time compared to 70% without the camera.

“Retriev Technologies wholeheartedly supports firefighter and public health and safety,” said Kathy Bruce, Vice President of Retriev Technologies. “As a technology company, we are keenly aware that advances in equipment such TICs can help people do their jobs better and save lives, and we want to play a role making our communities safer.”