After over a year of having suspended flights, Air Canada is returning to the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

Starting June 28th, the flight to and from Vancouver through the airline will return.

“Air Canada’s return is promising news for West Kootenay travellers planning to get where they need to go now and where they want to go once restrictions are eased,” says Kirk Duff, Castlegar Mayor. “As the regional airport which previously saw 80,000 passengers a year, we are committed to returning service to what it was before the pandemic – when it’s safe to do so – and this announcement is one step in that direction.”

The City of Castlegar said Air Canada suspended flight service to the West Kootenay Regional Airport on March 19th, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the City, the airport did remain open throughout for general aviation, medical air and cargo service, and for the Southeast Fire Centre. As well, Central Mountain Air continued to provide the flight to Vancouver.

Those wanting to travel through Air Canada can now book their flights for Monday, Thursday, and Friday afternoon flights on the upgraded Dash 8-Q400 aircraft.

