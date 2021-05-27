After several incidents throughout the community, Trail and Greater District RCMP are asking the public for help in identifying the potential suspects.

On May 16th, RCMP said a yet-to-be-identified man and woman worked as a team to allegedly steal roughly $600 worth of goods from Canadian Tire.

Officers say the two had been dropped off and picked up in a green 1995 Dodge Dakota truck, by a driver who has been identified as a 51-year-old Trail man.

“The man is described as Caucasian, seen wearing a black and white baseball hat, blue shirt, jeans, and a pair of black shoes,” said Trail RCMP. “The woman is described as Caucasian, with dark hair and was seen wearing a grey baseball hat and a black and flower print dress.”

Another alleged theft took place at Canadian Tire on May 21st, when police said a woman stole a Dewalt random orbit sander worth over $200.

According to officers, the woman first arrived in a burgundy Chevrolet single cab pickup truck with no license plates.

“She is described as Caucasian and blond, seen wearing a black baseball hat, white hooded sweatshirt, and jeans,” said Trail RCMP.

Trail RCMP is now looking for help from the public in identifying these potential suspects or vehicles. If anyone has any information on the crimes or the identities of the individuals, please contact Trail RCMP at 250-364-2566.