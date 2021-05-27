NewsWater Conservation Measures goes into effect for all RDCK water systems SHARE ON: Zach Stewart, staff Wednesday, May. 26th, 2021 Stage 1 Water Conservation Measures go into effect for all RDCK water systems starting June 1st. (Supplied by Zach Stewart)Starting June 1st, Stage 1 Water Conservation Measures go into effect for all of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) water systems.Stage 1 includes:Watering only between 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m.LawnsGardensTreesShrubsWatering permitted anytime of the dayDrip irrigationWatering canHandheld hose“Water Conservation Measures run annually across the RDCK from June 1st through September 30th,” said the RDCK. “On June 1st, Stage 1 restrictions will officially be implemented and may increase to one of three additional stages should demand increase significantly, hot and dry weather persists, or if reservoirs decline to critically low levels.”There are 18 water systems within the RDCK that will be going into Stage 1.BalfourBurtonDenver SidingDuhamel CreekEdgewoodErickson/Arrow CreekFauquierGrandview PropertiesListerLucas RoadMcDonald CreekRiondelRosebery HighlandsSanca ParkSouth SlocanWest RobsonWoodbury VillageYmirThe Woodland Heights water system is currently already in Stage 2 due to well operational issues.