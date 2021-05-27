Stage 1 Water Conservation Measures go into effect for all RDCK water systems starting June 1st. (Supplied by Zach Stewart)

Starting June 1st, Stage 1 Water Conservation Measures go into effect for all of the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) water systems.

Stage 1 includes:

Watering only between 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 a.m. Lawns Gardens Trees Shrubs

Watering permitted anytime of the day Drip irrigation Watering can Handheld hose



“Water Conservation Measures run annually across the RDCK from June 1st through September 30th,” said the RDCK. “On June 1st, Stage 1 restrictions will officially be implemented and may increase to one of three additional stages should demand increase significantly, hot and dry weather persists, or if reservoirs decline to critically low levels.”

There are 18 water systems within the RDCK that will be going into Stage 1.

Balfour

Burton

Denver Siding

Duhamel Creek

Edgewood

Erickson/Arrow Creek

Fauquier

Grandview Properties

Lister

Lucas Road

McDonald Creek

Riondel

Rosebery Highlands

Sanca Park

South Slocan

West Robson

Woodbury Village

Ymir

The Woodland Heights water system is currently already in Stage 2 due to well operational issues.