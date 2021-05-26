Grand Forks RCMP officers were kept busy over the long weekend with multiple impaired by drugs investigations.

Within the community, officers said four investigations took place in less than a 48-hour time frame between May 22nd and May 24th.

“Drug-impaired investigations are starting to rise compared to alcohol-impaired investigations,” said Darryl Peppler, Grand Forks RCMP Detachment Commander. “While drug-impaired matters are investigated differently, we do have the tools, knowledge, and experience to effectively and properly investigate these matters and bring them before the courts.”

The first incident occurred at 12:30 p.m. on May 22nd, when RCMP said they were called to an accident on the 2200 block of East Almond Gardens Road, where a 27-year-old Grand Forks man is being investigated for the offence.

“A few hours later at 4 PM, Grand Forks officers, assisted by officers from the BC Highway Patrol – Nelson conducted another Impaired by Drugs investigation on the 1600 block of Central Avenue,” said RCMP. “A 26-year-old Grand Forks man is currently under investigation for this offence.”

The next day at 1:30 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop which led them to the third incident as they say a 45-year-old man from Grand Forks is under investigation for drug impairment.

On May 24th, the final call for action happened just after 7:00 a.m., when officers were called to another accident on Donaldson Drive and 75th Avenue. According to police, the driver of this accident was the same 27-year-old Grand Forks man as the first incident of the weekend.

“In all these matters, officers will continue with their investigations, collect the necessary evidence, and will present to the BC Prosecution Services for charge approval at a later time,” said Grand Forks RCMP.