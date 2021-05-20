The City of Rossland will soon have new affordable rental spaces for those working in the city. (Supplied by City of Rossland)

The City of Rossland will soon have affordable rental homes available for those working within the city.

“This project has been in the works for a number of years and the need for affordable housing continues to increase dramatically,” said Rossland City Council. “We want to maintain Rossland as a welcoming place to live, work, and play for everyone.”

With the rental spaces available, the project is targeted towards individuals or couples with moderate or low incomes working in the hospitality, retail, and service industries.

“Affordable housing continues to be a priority across the entire Columbia Basin, and it remains a priority for the Trust,” said Johnny Strilaeff, President and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust. “Housing needs vary by community and we’re pleased to partner with the Province on this project in Rossland to add a variety of affordable units for those working in the hospitality, retail, and service industries.”

The new mixed-use building will have 37 rental homes, broken down to 21 0ne-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units. The City says the ground floor as the building will also contain a new Rossland City Hall and community meeting spaces.

“These 37 new homes will help people working in Rossland find a decent place to rent that they can afford for the long term,” said David Eby, Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing. “We’re working hard with our partners to deliver more homes people can afford in every corner of the province.”

Located at 1920 3rd Avenue in Rossland, the building site is near recreation facilities, an elementary school, and the Rossland central business district.

Under the Columbia Basin Investment in Affordable Housing agreement between the Province and Columbia Basin Trust, a grant of approximately $5.9 million is being provided for the project in addition to financing.

“With increasing pressure on the availability and affordability of rental housing in our region, this project is going to make a big difference for people working in Rossland and to employers seeking to recruit and retain a strong workforce,” said Jan Morton, President of the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society. “We are very excited to be moving ahead with this project and are grateful for the support of the City of Rossland, BC Housing, and the Columbia Basin Trust.”

When it comes to the new City Hall space, the City of Rossland is providing the land and the costs for the construction and will be leasing the residential units to the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society at a nominal rate.

“The City of Rossland is thrilled to be partnering with the Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society and their generous financial backers for this innovative project,” said Rossland City Council. “Rarely does any municipal building generate tax revenue as the housing portion of this project will do. It’s a win-win for all.”

Construction on the new building is expected to be finished in the fall of 2022.