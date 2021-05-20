The Nelson Police Department along with help from officers of the Nelson RCMP executed a search warrant which led to the seizure of drugs.

On Tuesday, May 18th, officers conducted a vehicle stop on a man that is known to police, in connection with a drug investigation.

During the stop, police searched the vehicle and then executed a search warrant of the man’s residence.

“As a result of the search, a considerable amount of cash and a late model vehicle was seized by police,” said police. “The cash and vehicle will be forwarded to the BC Civil Forfeiture group for their consideration.”

According to the Nelson Police Department, the province of BC may also apply to have the money and vehicle forfeited to them if they can prove the evidence seized was involved in unlawful activity.

While searching the house, officers say drugs were also seized which they say indicates the man was involved in selling drugs within the city.

The man was released from police custody while he awaits a court date.