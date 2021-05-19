As the cost of lumber rises, Trail and Greater District RCMP is reminding the public to make sure tools, equipment, and building materials are locked up and secure.

Last Friday, May 14th, RCMP got a call about roughly 20 pieces of lumber that were stolen out of a construction site sometime overnight in the 8000-block of Waneta Road in Trail.

“Police have received informal reports about several other lumber and attempted lumber thefts,” said police. “Trail RCMP warns the public that thieves are targeting locations with building materials due to the rising costs of lumber.”

Anyone with details about the recent theft or future incidents is asked to contact the Trail RCMP detachment at 250-364-2566.