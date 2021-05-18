View of the red SUV down an embankment. (Supplied by Trail RCMP)

A high-speed collision sent four people to the hospital with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Friday morning at around 10:56 a.m., Trail and Greater District RCMP responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 3B and Devito Drive in Trail.

The Kootenay Regional Fire Rescue and the BC Emergency Health Services also assisted at the scene.

“A red Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) collided with a blue minivan in the intersection at a high rate of speed,” said Trail RCMP. “Four people were taken to the hospital from the scene of the incident to be medically assessed for what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.”

The crash is still under investigation by Trail RCMP and officers are asking if anyone has any information to contact the department at 250-364-2566.