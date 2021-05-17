What started as a call for dangerous driving, turned into Trail and Greater District RCMP arresting a wanted man.

On Friday, officers responded to a call of a vehicle driving erratically and unsafely passing others on Highway 22, near Genelle. Police found and detained the vehicle at the intersection of Highway 3B and Highway Drive in Trail.

“During the course of the traffic stop, the man allegedly provided two different false names to the RCMP officer, who subsequently arrested the man for obstruction,” said Trail RCMP. “The police officer searched the vehicle following the man’s arrest and allegedly located a loaded shotgun.”

The 53-year-old Winlaw man allegedly had three outstanding warrants for his arrest and is being held in police custody while he awaits a court appearance.