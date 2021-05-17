Water flushing is starting in Trail today and will last until the middle of June.

Water may have a slight chlorine smell or be discoloured in the Waneta, Glenmerry, Shavers Bench, and Miral Heights areas. The City of Trail said if your water does come out a strange colour then run your tap until it turns clear.

“A slight chlorine smell and discoloured water are normal during this process and are not health hazards,” said the City of Trail’s Public Works Department.

This process is done in order to clean and disinfect the water pipes, as well as maintaining proper water flow and quality.