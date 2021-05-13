NewsGreyhound Canada cutting all routes and ending operations SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Thursday, May. 13th, 2021 Greyhound bus. (Supplied by Wikimedia Commons)Greyhound Canada is cutting all bus routes across the country.The company said it’s shutting down its intercity operations in Canada after nearly a century of service.Its remaining routes in Ontario and Quebec will cease permanently as of midnight on Thursday, May 13, 2021.The company’s American affiliate, Greyhound Lines, Inc., will continue to operate cross-border routes to Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver once the border reopens.