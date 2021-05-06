Rossland City Council has responded to the ongoing situation with Mayor Kathy Moore’s trip to the United States.

“While Council is deeply troubled by Mayor Moore’s recent judgement, we feel it is in the best interest of the community for her to continue acting as Mayor in a limited capacity for the remaining 18 months of her term,” said Rossland City Council, in a written letter to the community.

PREVIOUS: Rossland Mayor apologizing for vaccination trip to the United States (May 4, 2021)



We did not, and do not condone Mayor Moore’s personal decision to travel to the USA. Council and staff were informed via an informal email of her decision to travel, however there was no formal discussion on the matter,” wrote City Council. “Additionally, prior to her trip, some Councillors and staff expressed deep concerns about her plans; however, Mayor Moore made her own decision to travel, for her own reasons.”



Rossland City Council’s decision to not take any further action was based on the possibility of a by-election in the community and based on Council’s own limitations.

“Our responsibility as Councillors is to act in the broader and long-term best interests of the community. Council does not have the legal authority to remove Mayor Moore from her position – as such a decision is ultimately hers to make,” said Council. “It is our considered and shared opinion that resignation by the Mayor, and the resulting by-election, would be a significant disruption to the functioning of our operations, add additional expense to the city, and deepen division in the community.”

Rossland City Council said any other formal types of reprimand have been considered. However, it is of their belief that any punishment would only serve to be symbolic, and would not fundamentally change the situation.

City Council’s full letter can be found below.

MORE: Letter on Mayor’s United States Trip (Rossland City Council)