A firefighter conducting a planned ignition in response to the Doctor Creek Wildfire on August 28, 2020. (Supplied by BC Wildfire Service)

An ecosystem restoration burn will be undertaken next week by the BC Wildfire Service.

Working with the Slocan Integral Forestry Cooperative, the burn is planned to cover 500 hectares approximately three kilometres southeast of Winlaw.

Depending on the weather, the burn could begin as early as Wednesday, May 12th.

“Burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though light smoke may linger in the following days,” said the BC Wildfire Service.

Smoke will be visible from Winlaw and potentially for those driving along Highway 6.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the key goals of the ecosystem restoration burn is to: