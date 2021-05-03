A test of B.C.’s wireless alerting system will be conducted at 1:55 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, May 5th.

During the test, the Province said an alert will be broadcast on radio and television stations, as well as all compatible wireless devices.

The message will read the following:

“This is a TEST of the British Columbia Emergency Alerting System, issued by Emergency Management British Columbia. This is ONLY a TEST. If this had been an actual emergency or threat, you would now hear instructions that would assist you to protect you and your family. For further information go to www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca. This is ONLY a TEST, no action is required.”

The B.C. Government said this is part of a biannual test of the national Alert Ready System to improve public safety in the event of an emergency.

The testing will assess the system’s readiness in the event of an actual emergency and identify what adjustments need to be made.

Mobile phones must be connected to an LTE network, be alert compatible, up-to-date software, and be within the alert area. It will be broadcast automatically, at no cost to the user.