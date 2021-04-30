The Columbia Avenue Redevelopment Project is well underway and is continuing to progress in Phase 2.

Throughout this week, crews continued installing water services, finished paving from 18th to 20th Street and Highway 3 ramps, landscaping and seeding, and putting up signs.

According to the City of Castlegar, this next week will see line painting on the completed paved areas, storm main installation which is starting at 21st Street and heading south, and removing the sidewalk between Stellar Place and 24th Street. Between 21st and 23rd Street, there will be water servicing, hydrant work, and tie-ins taking place. Throughout the upcoming week, FortisBC crews will also be upgrading gas services.

“The contractor has requested an extension of the detour which currently takes northbound traffic from Columbia Avenue to 6th Avenue from 20th to 24th Street,” said Bree Seabrook, Communications Manager for the City of Castlegar. “Southbound traffic remains on Columbia Avenue and all Columbia Avenue businesses remain open and accessible via the 6th Avenue detour.”

The City of Castlegar said they have met with residents and business owners in the detour area to get their feedback on the possible extension.

While the detour does take place, the City of Castlegar is asking drivers not to block the entrances to the Ambulance and Fire Halls and to be patient and courteous while driving on 6th Avenue.