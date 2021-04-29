Residents of three homes on Fife Road near Christina Lake awoke in the middle of the night to water and debris inundating their properties from a nearby creek that had breached its banks. The RDKB has issued evacuation orders for the homes and is investigating the cause of the flood. (Supplied by the RDKB)

The flood evacuation that has kept the residents of three Christina Lake residents out of their homes since Sunday, has been lifted.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) says the residents can now return home and start assessing the damage caused and begin a clean-up of their properties.

According to the RDKB, the flood was started when debris blocked a creek, mixed with some rainfall, caused the creek to give way.

“We’re continuing to work on removing the debris in the creek so that flows are unimpeded, and the local state of emergency will remain in place for a few days to allow us to work with provincial government staff to complete that work,” said Mark Stephens, Emergency Operations Centre Director for the RDKB.

The RDKB reminds everyone to stay away from the edges of watercourses and to report any erosion and flooding to the Provincial Emergency Coordination Centre at 1-800-663-3456.

