Even during the pandemic, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) remains on a record pace when it comes to building activity.

After the first quarter of 2021, the RDCK said inspections completed by building officials are up 50% compared to last year and permits issued are up another 46%.

“Throughout this high growth period, our small pool of dedicated building officials, as well as, administrative and technical support staff continue to provide prompt, quality, and professional building services to the community, despite working with limited staff resources and a high volume of work,” said the RDCK.

According to the Regional District, the wait time for building permits is roughly six weeks but can be sped up if applicants come prepared with a “counter ready application”, which means the application is error free and complete.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this extremely busy time,” said Christopher Gainham, RDCK Building Manager. “We recommend all potential applicants prepare accordingly for extended processing times as we deal with unprecedented demand.”

