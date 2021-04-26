The B.C. Government has added more than $75-million to the Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant while also expanding application criteria to include short-term accommodations.

According to the Province, the grant remains open to restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness facilities impacted by the March 31st provincial health orders. It is also expanding criteria to include short-term accommodations such as hotels and motels.

With the expansion, more than $125-million will be available to almost 20,000 businesses across the province.

“For many B.C. businesses, the next few weeks will be some of the toughest since the pandemic began,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “These additional funds will help businesses cover costs like rent and employee wages to help them through this difficult stretch. We hope for better days ahead for B.C. businesses and to be able to have the kind of summer we all want.”

The expanded criteria come after B.C. has clamped down on non-essential travel on Friday in the face of rising COVID-19 cases.

$100-million is earmarked specifically for restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms and fitness facilities, while almost $25-million will be available to short-term accommodation.

“People in the tourism and hospitality sectors are facing significant challenges as their businesses and livelihood continue to be under extreme pressure from COVID-19,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We are providing these supports to ensure these businesses can not only continue to create jobs and drive local economies, but also to protect this province’s legacy as a world-renowned destination when it’s safe to welcome visitors back to B.C.”

According to the B.C. Government, the increased funding will allow eligible businesses to receive up to $20,000 to help cover expenses such as employee wages, rent, maintenance and utilities.

The amount given will be determined by the number of employees:

None – $2,000.

One to Four – $4,000.

Five to 99 – $10,000.

100 and up – $20,000.

The Province said businesses who have already applied or received the grant do not need to apply again. They will automatically receive the additional funding.

Applications will be processed on a first-come-first-serve basis until June 4th or until all the grant funding has been given out.

More: Circuit Breaker Business Relief Grant (B.C. Government)