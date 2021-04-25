With a 42 vote lead, Kirk Duff will very likely be declared Mayor of Castlegar.

The vote share was split quite evenly between all five candidates, but it was Duff who proved to have the right stuff.

“This whole process has been overwhelming in terms of the response I received,” said Duff. “I truly am very honoured to receive the vote of confidence from the people who voted for me. I very much appreciate it. It’s been an interesting and long campaign. I’m very excited and looking forward to what the future holds.”

Duff told MyKootenayNow that he had received a phone call from Florio Vassilakakis, who tallied a total of 682 votes, congratulating him.

“I wish to thank all of the candidates for mayor and for councillor, for putting your name out there, putting yourself on the line and standing up for what you believe in,” Duff added. “It’s an amazing part of our democratic process and you should all feel very proud.”

As with all elections in Canada, the preliminary results are not the final results and are subject to the determination of official election results by the Chief Elections Officer.