Two separate police warrants executed simultaneously in Castlegar resulted in arrests and the seizure of suspected illicit drugs, cash and vehicles.

That from Castlegar RCMP who said on April 22nd members of the Crime Reduction Unit (CRU), with support from frontline general duty officers launched the duo operation on two homes.

“Police executed one of the search warrants at a home in the 2600-block of 5 Avenue, where two men were taken into custody without incident,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Investigators seized suspected cocaine, items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs, over $78,000 in currency and two motor vehicles.”

The second search warrant led police to the 200-block of 3 Avenue, where one woman was taken into police custody, also without incident according to Cpl. O’Donaghey. A search of the woman’s home yielded suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, some cash and another vehicle.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada has approved charges against a 36-year-old Andrew Cancela and a 54-year-old Lisa Melville. Cpl. O’Donaghey said the other man was released unconditionally and without charge.

Cancela and Melville have both been formally charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance for purpose of trafficking contrary to section 5 (2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“At the time of his arrest, Cancela was bound by bail conditions associated to trafficking charges that stem from November of 2020,” Cpl. O’Donaghey added. “He was remanded into custody by the courts.”

Melville on the other hand was later released on strict conditions imposed by the courts. She is expected to appear in Castlegar Court on May 5th, 2021.