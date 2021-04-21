There were two reports of breaking and entering in Trail this month but only one suspect was human.

On April 9th close to midnight police responded to a report that someone was actively breaking into a garage in the West Trail area.

“Trail RCMP officers quickly responded, however, were advised upon arrival that the suspect had fled the scene on all 4 feet,” said Cst. Sherri Karn. “As it turned out the Break & Enter suspect was in fact a black bear looking for an easy meal.”

The Trail and Greater District RCMP reminds the public that bears are come out of hibernation this time of year. This means that they may be quite “hangry” and are on the lookout for a quick fix for some meals.

Remember to keep your garbage and any possible attractants out of bears’ reach and locked inside your homes or garages.

More Bear Aware information may be accessed via this link.

On the very same day, police received a report of a man who was also in a residence “unlawfully” in the Gulch area of Trail.

“RCMP was advised that the homeowner was away for an extended period of time, however had the residence checked on regularly by a family member,” Cst. Karn said. “On this date when the home was checked, an unknown man was located inside the home and appeared to have been staying there for several days. The Trail man had even gone to the point of changing the locks on the door.”

Karn added that RCMP members attended, identified and arrested the man for the break and enter. He was released on an Undertaking to appear in Rossland Court on May 27, 2021.