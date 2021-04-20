Over 230,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have now been administered to residents throughout the health authority.

Interior Health said its vaccine roll-out is a coordinated effort with the First Nations Health Authority and First Nations communities. 220,216 first doses have been administered while 13,775 second doses have been delivered to patients, leading to a total of 233,991 administered doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“I would like to thank each and every person who has been involved in this immunization campaign,” said Susan Brown, President and CEO of Interior Health. “From people helping book appointments, to those applauding as vaccinated people walk out the door and everyone in between, we are so grateful for the incredible effort behind this campaign.”

This week, B.C.’s age-based immunization program is accelerating. Those 40 and above could register through the Get Vaccinated online vaccine registration system as of Monday, with those 18 years and older able to register by Friday, April 23rd. The registrations are not to book an appointment, but to be notified by Interior Health when it is their turn to schedule their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

There are three ways to register for notifications:

1. Online by visiting the provincial website

2. By phone: 1-833-838-2323

3. In person at a Service BC office

Some smaller communities can book their appointments with Interior Health’s community-specific clinics. Residents over the age of 18 can book appointments for the community clinics for a limited time. Clinics are currently open for those in Windermere, Naksup, New Denver, Salmo, and Silverton, while new clinics will be established for Crawford Bay, Riondel, Slocan Park, and Winlaw. The full list of community-specific clinics is available here.

Interior Health said all of the appointments booked through the provincial system are for health authority immunization clinics around the region.

If you are over the age of 40, you may choose to get an AstraZeneca/COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine from a local pharmacy. However, the nearest pharmacies participating are in Vernon, Kelowna, or Kamloops. The full list of pharmacies are included here.

“Interior Health would like to remind everyone that COVID-19 activity is currently increasing across the region,” said the health authority. “Vaccinated or not, it is crucial that everyone follows all public health orders and guidance to reduce COVID-19 transmission throughout the community.”

