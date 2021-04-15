The Provincial Government has boosted its emergency student funding for post-secondary institutions in British Columbia to assist those hit hardest by COVID- 19 challenges. In total, the government has provided $334,000 in emergency student funds to Selkirk College since the pandemic began in 2020. (Supplied by Selkirk College)

Selkirk College has received $175,000 in funding from the Province.

This is in addition to the $159,500 of emergency assistance provided in 2020 to ensure students receive the financial support required to continue studies through the challenges of COVID-19.

Earlier in April, the Ministry of Advanced Education & Skills Training announced additional emergency funding for all 25 public post-secondary institutions in British Columbia.

“People studying at the Selkirk College have been dealing with all the added challenges brought on by the pandemic this year,” Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson said. “I hope they’re relieved to know that if they run into financial challenges, this fund is available to assist them and allow them to focus on their studies.”

The funds can be used to help with living expenses, food, travel, computers and other supports for students who are returning to campuses for 2021-22.

Selkirk College has also set aside $47,500 specifically for Indigenous learners.

“Though Provincial Government emergency funding is specifically earmarked for British Columbia residents, the additional funds raised ensure that both out-of-province students and international learners have access to financial relief,” the College added.

“We know that the pandemic continues to provide significant challenges for all students and this additional funding will assist those having the hardest time,” said John Kincaid, Vice President of Students & Advancement. “As an example, through technology access grants we have been able to provide 68 laptops to low-income students so they have the tools they need to successfully adapt their learning to the altered environment we find ourselves in. We will continue to do everything in our power to make sure we help students reach their academic goals through access to this type of financial assistance.”

More information on Selkirk College student financial support can be found at: https://selkirk.ca/financial-info/financial-aid/student-awards-financial-support