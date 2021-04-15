The Trail Smoke Eaters take on the host Penticton Vees (Supplied by the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Penticton Vees)

The Trail Smoke Eaters snapped the previously undefeated streak of the Penticton Vees last night with a 3-2 win.

Heading into this game, Head Coach Tim Fragle said “We’ve had bad starts” but that wasn’t the case last night as the Smoke Eaters jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first period. Quinn Disher scored his third goal of the season within the first two minutes of the game and Ryan Helliwell scored his first of the season just past halfway through the period.

The Vees made it close in the third, scoring within the first minute of the frame, but Brady Hunter scored his second of the season on an empty net to add some insurance to the lead.

The Smoke Eaters got outshot 42-27 in the winning effort with Logan Terness being awarded the first star of the game, stopping 40 out of the 42 shots.

On the season, the Smoke Eaters are now 1-3 against the Vees with six games still remaining against the host team.

The next game is on Friday against Kootenay rivals, the Cranbrook Bucks. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. PST.