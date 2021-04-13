A Castlegar man is facing charges after allegedly robbing the local 7-Eleven convenient store on Sunday night.

Just after 10:00 p.m., RCMP said they received a call about a robbery committed at the convenience store in the 1900-block of Columbia Avenue.

According to police, the 29-year-old Castlegar man has previously been identified as a shoplifter and entered the store after being told not to.

“Instead of leaving the store as requested, the suspect allegedly walked behind the counter and confronted the employees with a knife and demanded money,” states Sgt. Monty Taylor, Detachment Commander for the Castlegar RCMP. “The suspect obtained a small, undisclosed amount of currency and fled the store on foot.”

The suspect was found nearby where officers said they seized stolen goods, cash, and the knife.

RCMP said the man has been formally charged with robbery and theft under$5,000 but was released from custody on bail conditions while he awaits his next court appearance on May 5th in the Castlegar Provincial Court.