Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Covid-19 Variants of concern are in B.C with 4,111 in total reported so far.

As of April 9th, 60 cases of COVID-19 Variant B.1.1.7 derived from the United Kingdom were confirmed in the Interior Health (IH) region. The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) report also confirmed 1 case for the South African B.1.351 Variant and 43 cases for the Brazilian P.1 Variant.

3280 new COVID-19 cases were reported across B.C., with 302 in IH between Friday and Monday.

Locally, the BCCDC said 33 new cases were reported from April 2nd to the 8th in the Kootenay Boundary.

There are currently 900 active cases in IH, 24 of which are hospitalized with 13 in critical care.

Of the 9,594 total cases 8,574 have recovered and 120 people have died.

Meanwhile, efforts to get B.C. inoculated have yielded 1,112,101 vaccinations to date.