With games against the Cranbrook Bucks and Penticton Vees this weekend, the Trail Smoke Eaters escaped with a split of the two games.

On Saturday against their Kootenay Rivals, the Bucks, the Smoke Eaters won 4-2. After taking an early lead, scoring three goals in the first period with Jackson Krill and Zack Feaver both scoring their first of the season and Kalen Szeto adding in his second goal of the season, the Bucks then took control in the second. The Bucks scored their two lone goals in the second period but that’s all the offense they could muster up as Quinn Disher scored his second goal of the season for some insurance in the third period.

In the second game of the weekend on Sunday, the Smoke Eaters weren’t able to snap the undefeated streak of the Penticton Vees, falling 6-1. The Smoke Eaters struggled to get any offense going until late in the third period. The Vees scored six straight goals before Cameron Moger scored his first of the season with two minutes left in the third to put the Smoke Eaters on the board.

The Smoke Eaters are now 2-4 on the season and will play their next game on Wednesday against the Penticton Vees. The game can be watched on BCHL TV.