The British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) has officially given notice to the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) that they are withdrawing from the Junior A hockey body.

According to a statement from the CJHL, the BCHL submitted their notice to withdraw, effective March 24th.

“The remaining nine Leagues within the CJHL, will continue with their commitment to player development, through their partnership with Hockey Canada, and its members, as well as the National Hockey League, which includes the presentation of the Centennial Cup national championship, the World Junior A Challenge, and the CJHL Prospects game,” said the CJHL’s statement.

With the move, the BCHL will be fully independent as a league and will no longer participate in the CJHL’s national championship which includes Junior A hockey leagues across Canada.

There has been no formal update from the BCHL on their position at this time.