The Trail Smoke Eaters take on the host Penticton Vees (Supplied by the Trail Smoke Eaters and the Penticton Vees)

The Trail Smoke Eaters offense came to a screeching halt last night against the host Penticton Vees.

After scoring 11 combined goals in the past two days, the Smoke Eaters got shutout 6-0, while getting outshot in the game 50-20.

For the Vees, Luc Wilson led the way offensively scoring two goals and adding in an assist, while goalie Kaeden Lane stopped all 20 shots on route to the shutout.

With the loss, the Smoke Eaters fall to 1-3 on the season, which puts them currently in last place in the three-team Penticton pod.

Teams Wins Losses Points Penticton Vees 3 0 6 Cranbrook Bucks 1 2 2 Trail Smoke Eaters 1 3 2

The Smoke Eaters will have a day off before taking on the Cranbrook Bucks on Saturday, puck drop is at 6:00 pm PST.