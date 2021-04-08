A serious car crash late last night left Nakusp RCMP looking for the potentially injured occupants.

At around 11:36 last night, RCMP responded to the report of a white Econoline van crashed just south of the Needles Ferry at the hairpin corner between Watshan Settlement Road and Watshan Lake Road, with no occupants in the area.

Upon arrival, police say the markings at the scene imply the van jumped the concrete barricade and rolled.

“Given the severity of the collision, police are concerned for the wellbeing of the occupant or occupants of the vehicle” Cpl. Jamie Moffat of Nakusp RCMP.

RCMP says the occupant has since been found to be okay after being contacted by another motorist who assisted the driver.