Heavy snow is expected to blanket areas along Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass overnight.

According to Environment Canada, a frontal system moving across the southern interior of B.C. may bring with it snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm before tapering off to a few flurries late Thursday morning.

Drivers are asked to be prepared to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.