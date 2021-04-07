The Trail Smoke Eaters are back in action Wednesday night against their new Kootenay rivals, the Cranbrook Bucks.

After falling to the Bucks 5-3 on Sunday, the Smoke Eaters will be looking to take game two out of ten the teams will play against each other this season.

The Smoke Eaters are still looking for their first win of the season dropping both opening games, also losing to the host Penticton Vees on Friday, 4-1.

Noah Wakeford is the only Smoke Eater so far this season with more than one point, as the forward has a pair of goals and an assist.

The Smoke Eaters and the Bucks can be watched on BCHL TV. The puck drop is at 7:00 pm PST.