You won’t have to worry about getting time off to get a COVID-19 vaccination if you want one.

The B.C. Government has made regulatory improvements to the Employment Standards Act for job-protected leave in order to get a vaccine. That means, part-time or full-time employees will be able to take the time needed to travel and receive their vaccine, or to take a dependent family member.

“We need to get British Columbians vaccinated if we want to put this pandemic behind us,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour. “This safeguard ensures no one will lose their job if they need time away from work to get vaccinated for COVID-19.”

“I know most businesses understand the importance of having their employees vaccinated and providing a safe workspace for workers and customers,” added Bains. “I encourage all workers to get your vaccine as soon as it’s your turn.”

The B.C. Government’s regulatory changes also include job-protected leave for other COVID-19 related reasons. Those were all brought in last March, when the pandemic began, to align with the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit.

“A worker can now take job-protected leave if they need to care for other family members because of COVID-19, and not only a child or dependent adult as previously defined,” said the B.C. Government. “Improvements also allow workers with underlying conditions, who are undergoing treatment or who have contracted another illness that makes them more susceptible to COVID-19, to take the leave.”

Besides job-protected leave, the B.C. Government said they are working on also providing workers with paid leave to get their vaccines. However, that isn’t available at this time.

