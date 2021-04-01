THe Trail Smoke Eaters have announced their leadership group for the upcoming season (Supplied by the Trail Smoke Eaters)

The Trail Smoke Eaters have named their leadership group heading to their BCHL pod in Penticton.

Taking on the captain role is second-year forward, Chase Dafoe. The American-born player was named one of the assistants back in October but according to the team, his leadership continued to elevate throughout the year.

“We are excited to empower Chase with the captaincy,” said Tim Fragle, General Manager and Head Coach. “He embodies everything it means to be a Trail Smoke Eater and he’ll be supported by the rest of this year’s leadership group.”

Dafoe will be assisted by forward Jaden Senkoe, defenseman Jordan Hendry, forward Coalson Wolford, forward Noah Wakeford, and forward Nicolas Roussel. The Smoke Eaters will be rotating some of their assistants as the team announced Senkoe will wear the ‘A’ for all 20 games, but when the team wears their orange jerseys, Hendry and Wolford will joining as assistants. Whereas when the Smoke Eaters dawn their black jerseys, Wakeford and Roussel will be wearing an ‘A’ on their chest.

The Smoke Eaters play their first game of the season tomorrow night against the host, Penticton Vees.