A 22-year-old Castlegar woman is facing potential impaired driving charges in relation to a head-on-head accident Monday morning.

Just after 9:45 a.m., RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, and the local fire department responded to the collision in the 2400-block of Highway 3A on the North Shore.

Upon arrival, police suggest that a white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck collided head-on with a black Cadillac Escalade.

Crews said a Nelson man in his 70’s, driving the Escalade, was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services with what is believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the Castlegar woman, driving the Dodge Ram pickup truck, was taken to hospital for a full medical assessment.

“Investigators detected signs and symptoms of suspected drug impairment during their interaction with the driver of the Dodge Ram pickup truck,” said RCMP. “A demand was made, which required the woman to submit to a drug influence evaluation conducted by a Drug Recognition Expert.”

The 22-year old woman now faces potential criminal charges with an investigation still underway by Nelson RCMP.