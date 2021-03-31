NewsNew vaccine manufacturing facility to be built in Canada SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, staff Wednesday, Mar. 31st, 2021 (Supplied by Unsplash)A new vaccine manufacturing facility is on the way to Toronto.Officials announced Wednesday the end-to-end influenza vaccine facility is part of a $925-million project between the federal and provincial governments.They say the new facility will ensure drug product formulation, fill-and-finish and inspection. Over 1,200 jobs will be created.Sanofi will be running the facility and are investing over $455-million into the project.