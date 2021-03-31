Transportation hubs and services throughout the region are getting plenty of grants in the wake of losses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is part of BC’s $10 billion COVID response wherein $6.2 million is earmarked to various inter-city bus operators, while $16.5 million is going to regional airports.

“People who work in or rely on community airports know how difficult this past year has been,” said Kootenay West MLA Conroy. “We’re making sure that people across the Kootenay West riding will still have access to the services they need and jobs they and their families rely on by supporting local airports.”

The West Kootenay Regional Airport alone lost $900,000 in 2020 according to the City of Castlegar. The City projects additional revenue losses of $1.2 million in 2021. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the total passenger traffic was reduced by 87% compared to 2019.

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson added, “We’re taking action to make sure that these airports and transportation service providers will be ready to get back to normal service levels when the pandemic is over, and we can again welcome visitors and travel to see loved ones.”

Airports receiving funding include:

Creston Valley Regional Airport: $180,000

Nelson Airport: $90,000

West Kootenay Regional Airport: $720,000

Trail Regional Airport: $180,000

Nakusp Airport: $13,000

Bus operators receiving funding include:

Mountain Man Mike: $136,800.00

Whitewater Shuttle: $4,380.00